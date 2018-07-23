Notre Dame is looking to add at least one more player to its second level on defense, and a top target for the Irish staff is set to make a decision soon.

Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley 2019 rover Tristan Sinclair tells Blue & Gold Illustrated he will make a commitment on August 1.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has not narrowed down his recruitment publicly, but it seems his decision will come down to Notre Dame, Stanford, Cal and USC. The Irish and Cardinal appear to be the favorites out of that group. Sinclair's father played football at Stanford.

Sinclair has made two trips to South Bend this year with an unofficial occurring in April and an official taking place this June.

“My experience at Notre Dame was great,” Sinclair told Blue & Gold Illustrated following his Irish official. “I had a lot of fun and spending time there was really special … My expectations were totally met. I had an amazing time and everything was great. Just spending time on campus was incredibly fun.

“This trip was even better than the one in April. It was fun for me to hang out with the players and get to know them better.”