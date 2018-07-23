2019 Rover Target Tristan Sinclair To Decide Soon
Notre Dame is looking to add at least one more player to its second level on defense, and a top target for the Irish staff is set to make a decision soon.
Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley 2019 rover Tristan Sinclair tells Blue & Gold Illustrated he will make a commitment on August 1.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has not narrowed down his recruitment publicly, but it seems his decision will come down to Notre Dame, Stanford, Cal and USC. The Irish and Cardinal appear to be the favorites out of that group. Sinclair's father played football at Stanford.
Sinclair has made two trips to South Bend this year with an unofficial occurring in April and an official taking place this June.
“My experience at Notre Dame was great,” Sinclair told Blue & Gold Illustrated following his Irish official. “I had a lot of fun and spending time there was really special … My expectations were totally met. I had an amazing time and everything was great. Just spending time on campus was incredibly fun.
“This trip was even better than the one in April. It was fun for me to hang out with the players and get to know them better.”
During his recruitment with Notre Dame, Sinclair has built a strong relationship with Irish defensive coordinator Clark Lea.
“It was great to spend time with Coach Lea,” Sinclair explained after his official. “His personality and attitude is amazing, and he is obviously an amazing person. He wanted to make sure that I knew that I was very important to them but he also emphasized that I should do what is best for me and my family. You can tell no matter what happens he is a guy who will support you.”
“Being around the coaching staff was great to get to know them better. We had a lot of fun on the lake and playing ping pong and everything.”
Notre Dame certainly has given Sinclair a lot to think about with the two trips. Time will tell if it’s enough to land his pledge in the end.
