Notre Dame has picked up a major recruiting victory today landing Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit 2019 Rivals100 cornerback Isaiah Rutherford over the likes of Cal, Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon and others.

It was quite the recruitment between the Irish and the four-star cornerback.

In late July, Rutherford narrowed down his recruitment to Cal, LSU, Oklahoma and Oregon leaving the Irish out.

But, cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght and special teams coordinator Brian Polian didn’t slow down their pursuit, which eventually led to Rutherford wanting to take an official visit to South Bend.

Rutherford made that trip during the weekend of Sept. 1 when Notre Dame hosted Michigan. The Irish gave Rutherford a lot to think about and was the beginning of the road to his eventual pledge.

"It's hard to fall in love with a team when you haven't been there," Rutherford started of his commitment to the Irish. "When I got on campus, I was blown back by everything. That helped my decision a lot."