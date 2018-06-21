Following a successful official visit to South Bend this weekend, St. Louis St. John Vianney running back Kyren Williams announced his commitment to Notre Dame.

Williams, the No. 11 player in the state of Missouri, gives Notre Dame its 15th commitment in the class of 2019, fifth commitment on offense and first at an offensive skill position.

The Missouri talent chose Notre Dame over a final group that included Michigan and Missouri, and additional offers from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Stanford, Wisconsin and several others.