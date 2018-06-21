2019 RB Kyren Williams Commits To Notre Dame
Following a successful official visit to South Bend this weekend, St. Louis St. John Vianney running back Kyren Williams announced his commitment to Notre Dame.
Williams, the No. 11 player in the state of Missouri, gives Notre Dame its 15th commitment in the class of 2019, fifth commitment on offense and first at an offensive skill position.
The Missouri talent chose Notre Dame over a final group that included Michigan and Missouri, and additional offers from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Stanford, Wisconsin and several others.
As a junior, Willams played all over the field for St. John Vianney.
Williams saw time at running back, wide receiver and defensive back, and racked up more than 2,000 total yards from scrimmage with 36 touchdowns, four interceptions and four sacks.
Notre Dame hosted Williams on campus for the first time during the June 2017 Irish Invasion, but held off on offering until he returned for a Junior Day on Jan. 27.
Williams returned to campus this weekend for an official visit and saw everything he needed to see to shut down his commitment and pledge to the Irish.
