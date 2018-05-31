2019 RB King Doerue Gearing Up For Senior Season
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
A top running back target for Notre Dame in the class of 2019 is Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa three-star King Doerue.
Doerue, who rushed 473 yards and nine touchdowns on 53 carries (8.9 YPC) in 10 games last season according to MaxPreps, said he’s the type of running back that is comfortable anywhere on the field.
“I would describe myself as balanced,” Doerue told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I can catch the ball and I’ve got speed and size. I think I’ve got everything really.”
Tascosa is coming off a 2017 season that saw them post a 6-4 record and miss the playoffs.
Doerue is hoping for a different outcome in 2018, and his production at the running back position will be a big part of that.
“I want to make my team the best they can be,” Doerue explained. “Not just myself, but my team.”
Of course, making himself better will in turn make his team better.
Doerue said during his senior season, the goal is simply to improve more and more each week, and leave Amarillo with a state title before moving on to college football.
“I want to get better game-by-game,” Doerue said. “I want to see myself improve as a player and get ready for the next level.”
But Doerue’s efforts won’t just come on Friday nights.
The Texas talent said he understands what he means to his team’s success, and knows he needs to set an example for the rest of the players.
“I can be a leader,” Doerue stated. “Vocally and physically.”
As far as his recruitment goes, Doerue has several options, including Notre Dame, which he recently told BGI is one of his top schools.
Arkansas, BYU, Houston, Ole Miss, Nebraska, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Baylor and others have offered Doerue, and he said he wants to make a decision sometime before his senior season begins so he can put recruitment behind him.
“I want to focus on my senior season,” Doerue said. “I want to focus on my team and get us to where we need to be.”
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.