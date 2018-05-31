A top running back target for Notre Dame in the class of 2019 is Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa three-star King Doerue.

Doerue, who rushed 473 yards and nine touchdowns on 53 carries (8.9 YPC) in 10 games last season according to MaxPreps, said he’s the type of running back that is comfortable anywhere on the field.

“I would describe myself as balanced,” Doerue told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “I can catch the ball and I’ve got speed and size. I think I’ve got everything really.”

Tascosa is coming off a 2017 season that saw them post a 6-4 record and miss the playoffs.

Doerue is hoping for a different outcome in 2018, and his production at the running back position will be a big part of that.

“I want to make my team the best they can be,” Doerue explained. “Not just myself, but my team.”

Of course, making himself better will in turn make his team better.

Doerue said during his senior season, the goal is simply to improve more and more each week, and leave Amarillo with a state title before moving on to college football.