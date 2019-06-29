2019 Opponent Preview: Virginia Tech Hokies
After winning 19 games in his first two seasons, which included an Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal championship, Justin Fuente and the Virginia Tech Hokies dropped to 6-7 in 2018.
With a deep, young and talented roster now more experienced, the Hokies are looking to make a bouce back. We chatted with HokieHaven.com publisher Tim Sullivan about Virginia Tech heading into the season.
Head Coach: Justin Fuente
2018 Results: 6-7 overall, 4-4 ACC Coastal (tied-3rd), lost to Cincinnati 35-31 in the Military Bowl
All-Time Series:Series tied 1-1
Last Meeting: Notre Dame 45, Virginia Tech 23 (Oct. 6, 2018; Blacksburg, Va.)
Returning Starters: 15 (5 offense, 10 defense)
BGI: We’ve seen a lot of personnel losses (transfers, players booted) over the last year. Is this more Fuente purging the roster and molding the culture, or more of a broken locker room?
Sullivan: “A little bit of both. There certainly hasn’t always been the most harmonious locker room in Fuente’s time in Blacksburg - though that dates back to the final several years of the Frank Beamer era, as well - and some of the departures were about the coaches and player leaders wanting to make sure everyone was pulling in the same direction.
"Some of the players who left could have helped on the field this year, but the overall program is probably better off in most of the instances of attrition.
“Does that mean the locker room culture is fully healed? I wouldn’t expect so. However, there was a long way to go, and things have taken a step in the right direction this offseason.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news