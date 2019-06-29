BGI: We’ve seen a lot of personnel losses (transfers, players booted) over the last year. Is this more Fuente purging the roster and molding the culture, or more of a broken locker room?

Sullivan: “A little bit of both. There certainly hasn’t always been the most harmonious locker room in Fuente’s time in Blacksburg - though that dates back to the final several years of the Frank Beamer era, as well - and some of the departures were about the coaches and player leaders wanting to make sure everyone was pulling in the same direction.

"Some of the players who left could have helped on the field this year, but the overall program is probably better off in most of the instances of attrition.

“Does that mean the locker room culture is fully healed? I wouldn’t expect so. However, there was a long way to go, and things have taken a step in the right direction this offseason.”