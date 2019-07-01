2019 Opponent Preview: Navy Midshipmen
Navy went 20-7 in its first two years in the American Athletic Association, finishing first in the West in each season. Over the last two seasons, the Midshipmen have gone just 10-16, including a 3-10 record last fall.
Bouncing back is made even more challenging due to Navy returning just six starters. On paper it would seem that Navy is poised for a continued decline, but counting out Ken Niumatalolo can be a very poor decision.
I chatted with TheMidReport.com publisher Mike James about the Midshipmen heading into the 2019 season.
Head Coach: Ken Niumatalolo
2018 Results: 3-10 overall, 2-6 AAC West (6th)
All-Time Series: Notre Dame leads 78-13-1
Last Meeting: Notre Dame 44, Navy 22 (Oct. 27, 2018; San Diego)
Returning Starters: 6 (3 offense, 3 defense)
BGI: Navy reached its zenith under Niumatalolo in 11-2, its first year in the AAC. It has taken a step back each season and bottomed out last year. Is that just a blip on the radar or are there bigger issues afoot?
James: “That’s the million-dollar question. Reading the various season previews that are out there, the general sense seems to be that Navy is in decline. While there were certainly issues the last two years, I feel like they have been addressed and that the team should be able to rebound this season.”
