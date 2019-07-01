Navy went 20-7 in its first two years in the American Athletic Association, finishing first in the West in each season. Over the last two seasons, the Midshipmen have gone just 10-16, including a 3-10 record last fall.

Bouncing back is made even more challenging due to Navy returning just six starters. On paper it would seem that Navy is poised for a continued decline, but counting out Ken Niumatalolo can be a very poor decision.

I chatted with TheMidReport.com publisher Mike James about the Midshipmen heading into the 2019 season.

Head Coach: Ken Niumatalolo

2018 Results: 3-10 overall, 2-6 AAC West (6th)

All-Time Series: Notre Dame leads 78-13-1

Last Meeting: Notre Dame 44, Navy 22 (Oct. 27, 2018; San Diego)

Returning Starters: 6 (3 offense, 3 defense)