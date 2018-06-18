Notre Dame’s 2019 offensive line class has taken another step forward as Cincinnati Anderson guard Zeke Correll announced his pledge to the Irish today.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder chose Notre Dame over Ohio State, Stanford and Clemson. He also held offers from Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Northwestern and others.

Correll took his official visit to Notre Dame this past weekend, which sealed the deal for the four-star in calling South Bend his future home.

Notre Dame first entered the mix for Correll last October after a game visit and became a top contender from the start.