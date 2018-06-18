2019 OL Zeke Correll Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame’s 2019 offensive line class has taken another step forward as Cincinnati Anderson guard Zeke Correll announced his pledge to the Irish today.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder chose Notre Dame over Ohio State, Stanford and Clemson. He also held offers from Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Northwestern and others.
Correll took his official visit to Notre Dame this past weekend, which sealed the deal for the four-star in calling South Bend his future home.
Notre Dame first entered the mix for Correll last October after a game visit and became a top contender from the start.
Former offensive line coach Harry Hiestand departing for the NFL did cause some concern from Correll in regards to the Irish due to the relationship he had built with Hiestand, But, Jeff Quinn impressed the Ohioan and was able to gain back any momentum the Irish had lost at that time.
Correll returned to South Bend multiple times this spring to check out the Irish program including for Junior Day on March 3 and an April spring practice.
It seemed Notre Dame began to take the lead for the talented interior lineman this spring with those visits and didn’t looked back holding off the Buckeyes, Cardinal and Tigers. Correll made trips to each of those three as well.
Correll is the fourth member of Notre Dame’s offensive line class and the third four-star prospect joining Rivals100 members Quinn Carroll and John Olmstead and three-star tackle Andrew Kristofic.
Rivals ranks Correll as the No. 14 guard in the country.
