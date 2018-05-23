2019 OL Lands Notre Dame Offer
Notre Dame is off to a great start along the offensive line in the 2019 class with three commitments from Rivals100 prospects Quinn Carroll and John Olmstead along with high-upside tackle Andrew Kristofic.
The Irish staff expanded their target board this afternoon.
Henderson (Nev.) Liberty 2019 offensive lineman Troy Fautanu has added an offer from Notre Dame.
The 6-4, 260-pound Fautanu also holds early offers from Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Oregon, USC, Utah, Vandy, Washington and Washington, among others.
Wide receivers coach Del Alexander was scheduled to stop by Liberty today and gave the good news to the three-star prosect.
Though listed at defensive end by Rivals, Notre Dame likes the junior on the offensive line. Stay tuned to Blue & Gold Illustrated for more on Fautanu.
EXTREMELY EXCITED AND BLESSED to receive a Scholarship Offer to Notre Dame! ALL GLORY TO THE MAN UP ABOVE! #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/WZbU3rmsD6— Troy Fautanu ™ (@tFautanu) May 23, 2018
