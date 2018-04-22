Notre Dame hosted a long list of prospects for the annual Blue-Gold spring game Saturday, including 2019 offensive tackle Jay Amburgey of Reynoldsburg (Ohio) High.

Amburgey, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect, said the opportunity to see Notre Dame was a once in a lifetime experience.

“The visit was amazing,” Amburgey said. “Just being on a campus that has a lot of tradition and history gives you a special feeling.

Amburgey spent less than 24 hours on campus, but was able to get the full experience. In fact, Amburgey said he had trouble pinpointing his favorite part of the trip.

One thing that stood out to me was the whole academic side of Notre Dame with the graduation rate and the faculty to student ratio,” Amburgey told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “They’re really big on academics and making you a better person along with a better football player. Football wise the tradition, the history, and the success stood out to me a lot. Also how excited the fans get about Notre Dame football. Just walking out of the tunnel to watch the pre-game warm-ups and seeing all of the fans gave me goosebumps.”

During the visit, Amburgey also spent time meeting with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.

Quinn, Amburgey said, made huge impression.