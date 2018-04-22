Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame hosted a long list of prospects for the annual Blue-Gold spring game Saturday, including 2019 offensive tackle Jay Amburgey of Reynoldsburg (Ohio) High.
Amburgey, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect, said the opportunity to see Notre Dame was a once in a lifetime experience.
“The visit was amazing,” Amburgey said. “Just being on a campus that has a lot of tradition and history gives you a special feeling.
Amburgey spent less than 24 hours on campus, but was able to get the full experience. In fact, Amburgey said he had trouble pinpointing his favorite part of the trip.
One thing that stood out to me was the whole academic side of Notre Dame with the graduation rate and the faculty to student ratio,” Amburgey told Blue & Gold Illustrated. “They’re really big on academics and making you a better person along with a better football player. Football wise the tradition, the history, and the success stood out to me a lot. Also how excited the fans get about Notre Dame football. Just walking out of the tunnel to watch the pre-game warm-ups and seeing all of the fans gave me goosebumps.”
During the visit, Amburgey also spent time meeting with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.
Quinn, Amburgey said, made huge impression.
“He’s a great coach and great person,” Quinn said. “I would love to play for him. He pushes every single one of his O-Linemen to be the best football player and person they can be every day. Having a coach that cares about you outside of football is very important. Coach Quinn can joke around and have a good time but when it’s time to get serious and focused he gets right to it.”
Currently, Amburgey holds offers from App State, Cincinnati, Western Michigan and several others.
This weekend was his first look at South Bend, but the talented rising senior said he’s already planning on returning in hopes of landing an offer.
“It was my first time on campus and meeting the coaching staff so they want me to come to camp to get the chance to work with Coach Quinn,” Amburgey said. “I think the visit today went really well and they were impressed with my frame and what I measured in at.”
