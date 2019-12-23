MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

1. Chase Claypool

Remarkably consistent get-out-of-jail-card for the offense, he snatched one acrobatic catch after another while making 50‑50 balls more like 80-20.

He had to be accounted for and game-planned around by the opposing defenses on every play. His 26-yard grab on fourth-and-10 during the game-winning 87-yard drive versus Virginia Tech helped salvage the regular season.