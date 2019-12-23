2019 Notre Dame Season Awards: Part III
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
1. Chase Claypool
Remarkably consistent get-out-of-jail-card for the offense, he snatched one acrobatic catch after another while making 50‑50 balls more like 80-20.
He had to be accounted for and game-planned around by the opposing defenses on every play. His 26-yard grab on fourth-and-10 during the game-winning 87-yard drive versus Virginia Tech helped salvage the regular season.
During the 12-0 regular season in 2018, we raved about the impact of Miles Boykin with his 54 catches for 803 yards (14.9 yards per catch) and eight scores. But Boykin had Claypool (50 catches) and Chris Finke (49) as well.
