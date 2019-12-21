



1. Shaun Crawford

Nobody on the roster better epitomizes head coach Brian Kelly’s favorite buzzword — grit — than the fifth-year senior cornerback/nickel, who appeared to have suffered his fourth season-ending injury with four torn ligaments in his elbow during game four.

Yet he returned two games later and finished with 353 snaps. There is a positive mojo when he is on the field, both with his skills and leadership.

That doggedness continues to manifest itself in that it appears more promising he will return for a sixth season of eligibility in 2020. Back in September, Crawford indicated he had no plans to return for a sixth.

“I love this University, I love everything they have to offer,” said Crawford, who is working on his master’s in the Mendoza College of Business. “Just the opportunity to further my education here, continue to be in the locker room with this great group of guys, those things will take care of themselves.”



