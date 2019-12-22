BIGGEST SURPRISE

One is tempted to give this to the entire starting linebacker crew, which was classified as the top question mark entering the season. Two of them did make this cut, while a third will be in a different category (tomorrow) in this three-part review.





1. Drew White

Who would have ever bet that after taking 58 total snaps his first two seasons (2017-18) and missing 2019 spring drills because of a wrecked shoulder from a skiing accident, he would be Notre Dame’s leading tackler with 75, including eight for lost yardage?