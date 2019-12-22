2019 Note Dame Season Awards: Part II
BIGGEST SURPRISE
One is tempted to give this to the entire starting linebacker crew, which was classified as the top question mark entering the season. Two of them did make this cut, while a third will be in a different category (tomorrow) in this three-part review.
1. Drew White
Who would have ever bet that after taking 58 total snaps his first two seasons (2017-18) and missing 2019 spring drills because of a wrecked shoulder from a skiing accident, he would be Notre Dame’s leading tackler with 75, including eight for lost yardage?
Fellow upperclassmen such as Asmar Bilal and Jordan Genmark Heath had more playing experience. Meanwhile, youngsters such as Shayne Simon, Jack Lamb and Bo Bauer were rangier, physically more imposing or quicker than the six-foot White. The off-the-field injury this spring could have been a death knell of White's football career, but he seized the starting Mike role in August as a downhill player and never looked back.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news