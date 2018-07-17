Cole Kmet was largely buried behind a trio of veteran players last season, but the graduation of Durham Smythe and a spring injury to Nic Weishar gave him a chance to shine during the spring. Kmet now enters the 2018 season with a chance to become a key cog in the Irish offense.

Kmet was a special teams starter as a true freshman and at times was used as part of Notre Dame’s three and four tight end alignments. He played just 62 offensive snaps in his first season, with a season-high 14 snaps coming during Notre Dame’s 48-37 win over Wake Forest.

Both of Kmet’s receptions came in the victory over the Deacons. He attempted a pass during Notre Dame’s 21-17 win over LSU.