2018 Player Projection: TE Cole Kmet
Cole Kmet was largely buried behind a trio of veteran players last season, but the graduation of Durham Smythe and a spring injury to Nic Weishar gave him a chance to shine during the spring. Kmet now enters the 2018 season with a chance to become a key cog in the Irish offense.
Size: 6-5½, 255
Class/Eligibility: Sophomore / Sophomore
Hometown: Lake Barrington, Ill.
High School: St. Viator
2017 Statistics: 2 catches, 14 yards, 7.0 YPC, 0 TD
2017 RECAP
Kmet was a special teams starter as a true freshman and at times was used as part of Notre Dame’s three and four tight end alignments. He played just 62 offensive snaps in his first season, with a season-high 14 snaps coming during Notre Dame’s 48-37 win over Wake Forest.
Both of Kmet’s receptions came in the victory over the Deacons. He attempted a pass during Notre Dame’s 21-17 win over LSU.
2018 EXPECTATIONS
Kmet will be given every opportunity to earn significant snaps this season. He was a standout at times during the spring, and his combination of size (6-5½, 255) and skill is quite impressive. There are no talent concerns for Kmet, but he must continue improving his all-around production and technique.
