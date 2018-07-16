2018 Player Projection: TE Alizé Mack
Notre Dame fans have been waiting for tight end Alizé Mack to breakout since he signed with the program back in February of 2015. Mack has shown flashes, but inconsistency and suspensions have kept him from making the impact he is capable of. Mack has one final shot to make a significant impact.
Size: 6-5, 244
Class/Eligibility: Senior / Senior
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.
High School: Bishop Gorman
2017 Statistics: 19 catches, 166 yards, 8.7 YPC, 1 TD
2017 RECAP
After missing the 2016 season, Mack quickly emerged as a key part of the Irish offense early on last season. Mack played between 27 and 47 snaps in each of the first seven games. Through the first six games, Mack led the offense with 17 receptions, although he averaged just 9.1 yards per catch during that stretch.
