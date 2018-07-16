Ticker
2018 Player Projection: TE Alizé Mack

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold.com
Football Analyst

Notre Dame fans have been waiting for tight end Alizé Mack to breakout since he signed with the program back in February of 2015. Mack has shown flashes, but inconsistency and suspensions have kept him from making the impact he is capable of. Mack has one final shot to make a significant impact.

Size: 6-5, 244
Class/Eligibility: Senior / Senior
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.
High School: Bishop Gorman

2017 Statistics: 19 catches, 166 yards, 8.7 YPC, 1 TD

2017 RECAP

After missing the 2016 season, Mack quickly emerged as a key part of the Irish offense early on last season. Mack played between 27 and 47 snaps in each of the first seven games. Through the first six games, Mack led the offense with 17 receptions, although he averaged just 9.1 yards per catch during that stretch.

