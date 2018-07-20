Like his classmate Sam Mustipher, then senior Alex Bars made good strides in 2017, his second season as a starter. It took a few games for Bars to get comfortable inside after playing the 2016 season at right tackle. He was solid in the opener against Temple but struggled in the loss to Georgia.

Bars started to get going in the win over Boston College, showing good power and the ability to get a push off the line. That continued against Michigan State, which was arguably the best game of his career up to that point.