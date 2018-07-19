2018 Player Projection: C Sam Mustipher
Now one of the team’s most experienced players, fifth-year senior center Sam Mustipher is poised to become a standout on the national scene. In fact, Lindy’s Sports named Mustipher a preseason first-team All-American in its preseason publication.
Size: 6-2½, 304
Class/Eligibility: 5th Year / 5th Year
Hometown: Owings Mills, Md.
High School: Good Counsel
2017 RECAP
Mustipher’s second season as a starter was a significant improvement over his first. The Maryland native was a more consistent snapper and was obviously more comfortable handling blocking after snapping the ball.
