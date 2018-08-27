Recently, my colleague Lou Somogyi wrote and article talking about how things tend to come in threes with Notre Dame. In honor of that theme, my season outlook will take a peak at the top three things to keep an eye on with the Fighting Irish on a number of different categories.

It is a huge year for Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. He has an opportunity to take the program to heights it hasn’t been in over 20 years. If he falls short, however, he will likely miss out on his last opportunity to get the program into the upper echelon of college football.

The key for Kelly and his staff is maximizing the talent of this team, pushing the right buttons and ending some streaks that have plagued the program for years.

THREE TRENDS TO REVERSE

1. Beat Stanford: The Cardinal have beaten Notre Dame three straight games, marking the second time in the last decade Stanford has owned such a streak against the Irish. Notre Dame has gone just 2-7 against Stanford the last nine years, and it is 2-6 against Stanford during Kelly’s tenure. Notre Dame has invented ways to lose to the Cardinal, and even the two wins (2012, 2014) were nail biters. Reversing that trend in 2018 would be quite the feather in Kelly’s cap and serve as a sign that Kelly has Notre Dame on the verge of getting over the hump.

2. November Swoon: A frequent topic of conversation the last five years has been Notre Dame’s struggles in the final month of the regular season. After starting 10-1 in his first three years, Kelly has gone 9-12 in November the last five seasons. Notre Dame has entered November with a chance to play for a title in three of the last four seasons, only to be done in by bad losses and ugly wins. Notre Dame faces Florida State at home and both USC and Northwestern on the road in November. All three could serve as statements games on the way to the playoffs, or road blocks to the desired post-season berth.