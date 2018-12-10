Notre Dame saw a dip in production at the running back position in 2018, but unlike the 2017 season, the running backs stepped up and played well late in the season when the games mattered even more.

Last fall the running backs combined for 2,342 rushing yards during the regular season while averaging 6.8 yards per carry. The 2018 backs combined for 1,808 rushing yards and 5.6 yards per rush, but the 2018 backfield accounted for more rushing touchdowns (22 to 21).

Where the backs saw a big jump in production was in the pass game. Last fall the running backs accounted for just 19 receptions and 116 receiving yards in regular season. Two different backs in 2018 went for more than 118 receiving yards, and the unit as a whole racked up 32 receptions for 426 yards.

Overall the 2018 running backs accounted for 2,234 yards of offense and 24 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per touch.

In 2017 the running backs accounted for 2,458 yards of offense and 22 total touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per touch.

Considering the loss of three elite blockers from that unit and the loss of one of the school’s all-time leading rushers, plus the fact Notre Dame didn’t have its top back for four games, this level of production from the unit is quite good.

Pass blocking was a bit more inconsistent this season, but overall the unit protected well when called upon to do so.

Let’s move onto individual grades for the backs: