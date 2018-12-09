Notre Dame won the first three games of the 2018 season with senior Brandon Wimbush running the show. Wimbush was brilliant in the season opening victory over Michigan, but his inability to get the offense rolling the next two weeks resulted in the Fighting Irish staff making a chance.

That change – which brought junior Ian Book into the lineup – sparked the offense and played a key role in Notre Dame’s perfect regular season. Wimbush would be called upon again, and he led the Irish to a 42-13 victory in November over Florida State, but the play of Book made the Notre Dame offense a dynamic unit that was able to beat teams on the ground and through the air.

Book’s emergence, and the balance that came with it, not only sparked the offense but also fueled the defense. Notre Dame’s ability to consistently move the chains helped keep the defense off the field. The Irish offense converted 47.2 percent of its third downs in the final eight games of the season after going at just a 37 percent clip in the first four games. Not coincidentally, Notre Dame’s defense was on the field for an average of 87 plays per game the first four weeks and just 68.9 plays the final eight games of the season.

Let’s begin this breakdown by taking a look at Book’s game-by-game numbers: