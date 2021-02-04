 10 Thoughts To Wrap Up Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football’s National Signing Day 2.0
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-04 10:32:32 -0600') }} football Edit

10 Thoughts To Wrap Up Notre Dame’s National Signing Day 2.0

La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback and Notre Dame signee Tyler Buchner
Notre Dame signed one of the best quarterbacks in the country with the addition of Tyler Buchner.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Trent Dilfer’s thoughts on Notre Dame quarterback signee Tyler Buchner, reflecting on the Logan Diggs’ saga, national headlines and David Abiara are among the topics BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer writes in his 10 thoughts article.

Click here to read.

Get a two months FREE using promo code Irish60

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}