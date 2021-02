Click here to read.

Trent Dilfer’s thoughts on Notre Dame quarterback signee Tyler Buchner , reflecting on the Logan Diggs ’ saga, national headlines and David Abiara are among the topics BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer writes in his 10 thoughts article.

----

