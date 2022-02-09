icn-shareIconCreated with Sketch.
Jo’Ziah
Edmond
Class of 2024
6'1"|175 lbs|ATH
Northwood
Nappanee, IN
5.6
RATING
-
NATL
5
ST
-
POS
undecided
undecided
Jo'Ziah Edmond
Nappanee, IN
Jo’Ziah Edmond
Athlete 6'1" | 175 lbs
Class of 2024 @ Northwood | Nappanee, IN
Commitment Forecasts
none
64%
Mine
Top School Interests
6 total offers
rankings
5.6
rating
national
5
state
position
updated 09/02/2022
SCHOOL INTERESTS
Showing 5 of 10
SCHOOL
INTEREST
RECRUITED BY
VISITS
OFFER
Akron
MEDIUM
-
NONE
Baylor
MEDIUM
-
6/25/2022
Iowa State
Eli Rasheed
MEDIUM
Eli Rasheed
NONE
Kent State
MEDIUM
-
NONE
Mississippi
MEDIUM
-
NONE
Latest News
Commitment History
Forecast Totals
Forecast statistics as of 01/17/2023.
01/17/2023
School
analysts
publishers
fans
Forecast %
Purdue
0
0
7
63.6%
Baylor
0
0
2
18.2%
Iowa State
0
0
1
9.1%
Mississippi
0
0
1
9.1%
Latest Photos
